Brian Mutua bags City table tennis open challenge title

Kenya’s top seed Brian Mutua bagged the City table tennis open challenge title with an unbeaten record as the curtains came down on the tournament at City Stadium Hall in Nairobi.

The tournament attracted top players from hosts Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Fresh from taking part in the ITTF continental cup in Nairobi Mutua was unstoppable in the tournament.

The 19yr old proved why he is one of Kenya’s top upcoming players with a 2-0 win over Josiah Wandera in what was termed as a Kenyan derby.

The highlight of the day was the match pitting Brian Mutua and Tanzania’s Masud Mutalaso.

Mutua came from behind in the first set to register a 2-0 win over a resilient Mutalaso.

He went on to beat another Kenyan top seed Chris Kyalo 2-1 to stamp his authority.

In other matches, Chris Kyalo saw off Masud Mutalaso 2-0 while Josiah Wandera defeated Chris Kyalo 2-0.

In the ladies category Fatma Pazi of Tanzania bagged the ladies title ahead of Rebecca Njeri and Neema Mwaisyola who came in second and third respectively.

The tournament attracted 54 players 39 men, and 15 women drawn from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

