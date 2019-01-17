Britain PM meets MPs to chart way for Brexit

Theresa May has called on MPs to “work constructively together” to find a way forward for Brexit

Theresa May is meeting MPs to try to find a way forward for Brexit, after her slim victory in the no-confidence vote.

The PM saw off a bid to remove her government from power by 325 to 306 votes, the day after her plan for leaving the EU was rejected.

Afterwards, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn refused to join talks unless the threat of a no-deal exit was ruled out.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The PM said she wanted to approach discussions in a “constructive spirit”.

She is to publish her new plan on EU withdrawal to Parliament on Monday, 21 January, with a full debate and the key vote on it scheduled for Tuesday, 29 January.

Speaking outside Downing Street after talks on Wednesday night with the Lib Dems, SNP and Plaid Cymru, Mrs May called on MPs to “put self-interest aside”.

“It will not be an easy task, but MPs know they have a duty to act in the national interest, reach a consensus and get this done,” she said

Tell Us What You Think