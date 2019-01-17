Bruce Odhiambo was a trailblazer in the creative arts, says First Lady

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta Thursday paid glowing tribute to the late Bruce Dominic Odhiambo Were, describing him as a team player and a person who mentored many youth in the creative arts industry.

The First Lady said Bruce, a celebrated musician and former chairman of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, always championed the interests of the youth, training and guiding them to achieve the best in their God given talents.

“Bruce dedicated his life to our national ideals and values. He respected the dignity of humanity, and stood up for what was right. He was an advocate for the youth, and a trailblazer in the music industry,” said First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

The First Lady was speaking Thursday afternoon at the Nairobi Baptist Church in Nairobi during the funeral service for the late Bruce Odhiambo who passed away early this month.

She said Bruce was a generous person, who was ready to share what he had with others by mentoring them and facilitating them to undertake beneficial projects especially in music and the arts.

“He applied his gift of knowledge and skills to encourage and nurture the talents of young people and helped them to live up their dreams,” the First Lady said.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta pointed out that the late Bruce Odhiambo was an accomplished administrator and a generally brilliant person who excelled in different spheres of human development.

She pointed out that Bruce was instrumental in the set up and success of her Beyond Zero Initiative adding that the late always followed through to ensure that ideas put forward were pursued to fruition through good planning and hard work.

“No words can adequately describe his role in building the Beyond Zero Initiative to its current status,” said the First Lady.

The First Lady prayed to God to give the family fortitude and strength to bear the loss saying the late Bruce Odhiambo has left an indelible mark in the development of the Kenyan creative arts industry that would always be cherished.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja said Bruce revolutionized the creative arts industry saying he would lead an initiative to formulate a bill and policy to ensure 60 percent of local content is played on local media outlets.

“The greatest tribute to Bruce Odhiambo is to seriously consider creative economy as a frontier for jobs and economic development in the country” said the Nairobi Senator.

“We must bring back the proposal we had in 2013 that 60 percent of all music played in our radio stations must be local,” Senator Sakaja emphasized.

All who spoke described the late Bruce as a brilliant individual who was out to mentor and empower the youth with job skills.

The sermon was delivered by the senior Pastor of Nairobi Baptist Church Reverend Calisto Odede who urged Kenyans to continue focusing on the love of God even in difficult times as it never fails.

The service was attended by several musicians among them Suzzane Gachukia, Pete Odera, Kidum, Eric Wainaina, Dan Aceda and the Sauti Soul group.