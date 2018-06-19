Bureaucracy delaying uptake of PPP projects

Lack of technical skills and long bureaucratic procedures have been flagged as some of the major impediments that could be fueling the delay in the uptake of Public Private Partnership projects.

The government has identified seventy projects to be funded under the PPP model, but only less than ten have been awarded.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich says his ministry is drafting new regulations that will help expedite projects under the PPP platform.

Faced with competing budgetary demands and rising debt levels, the government has turned to the private sector to help implement a number of projects through a public private partnership model.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



So far there are more than 70 projects identified and floated to the private sector for possible partnership.

Some of the projects include the second Nyali Bridge, the Likoni channel cable car project and the Kiserian Ngong bypass.

The uptake of these projects has however been hampered by lack of technical skills and lengthy procedures.

The new regulations will simplify the process and enhance the capacity of personnel at the national and county level.

A public private partnership portal has been unveiled to among others enable the public track implementation of all projects under the platform plus the costs and implementation schedule.

The most successful project under the PPP model remains the 320megawatt Lake Turkana wind power project which has been rocked by delays owing to incomplete evacuation infrastructure.