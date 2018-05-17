Bus Rapid Transport project to commence in December

The Bus Rapid Transport project is set to commence in Nairobi in December this year using the first fleet of 50 modular buses in efforts to decongest the capital city.

The Bus Rapid Transport project will target five routes including Nairobi city centre the Thika Superhighway, Jogoo Road, Mombasa Road and Outer Ring Road that will have the lanes reserved for buses.

Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga says in its entirety, the project aims at have special lanes for 950 high-capacity buses.

Nairobi residents on average take an hour to travel to and from work due to traffic congestion.

The Bus Rapid Transport system is designed to improve transport by popularizing par transit systems in favor of private ones.

Operationalization of the first 50 modular buses under the Bus Rapid Transport system in Nairobi this December will see commuters using cards for payment on the buses that have a capacity of about 160 passengers.

Hinga says this is part of ongoing efforts to decongest the city and attract investment in the transport sector.

The ministry is engaging industry stakeholders before the roll out to clear any misunderstandings.

It will have five terminals, 27 stations, seven feeder stations and three connector stations.