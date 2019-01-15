Business at Secret Garden Café in Riverside Drive comes to standstill

Written By: Suleiman Yeri
Business at the Secret Garden Cafe which is located in the quiet corner of the otherwise bustling and rather glitzy 14 Riverside Drive in Nairobi come to a standstill Tuesday afternoon following an attack.

Suspected terrorists attacked the restaurant a few minutes after 3pm when the place is usually crowded with customers enjoying their lunch time meals.

The Café conveniently located at 14 Riverside Drive is only a couple of kilometers outside of the Nairobi’s CBD.

This French-inspired cafe is most popular for its extensive breakfast buffet, which clientele enjoy on the spacious, shady terrace.

The restaurant overlooks an aesthetically designed lawn and features a sumptuous interior and courtyard designed to amplify a sense of serenity and elegance was officially opened in 2012 and has a capacity of 80 people.

The café operates from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 10:30pm.

The Restaurant has also been home to several musical concerts.

