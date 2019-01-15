Business at Secret Garden Café in Riverside Drive comes to standstill

Business at the Secret Garden Cafe which is located in the quiet corner of the otherwise bustling and rather glitzy 14 Riverside Drive in Nairobi come to a standstill Tuesday afternoon following an attack.

Suspected terrorists attacked the restaurant a few minutes after 3pm when the place is usually crowded with customers enjoying their lunch time meals.

The Café conveniently located at 14 Riverside Drive is only a couple of kilometers outside of the Nairobi’s CBD.

This French-inspired cafe is most popular for its extensive breakfast buffet, which clientele enjoy on the spacious, shady terrace.

The restaurant overlooks an aesthetically designed lawn and features a sumptuous interior and courtyard designed to amplify a sense of serenity and elegance was officially opened in 2012 and has a capacity of 80 people.

The café operates from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 10:30pm.

The Restaurant has also been home to several musical concerts.