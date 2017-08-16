More than 3.5 million customers have registered with the interbank money transfer platform PesaLink transacting 8 billion shillings so far.

The number has been boosted further by the adoption by Treasury to adopt the platform in buying the mobile based bond M-Akiba.

PesaLink chief Jennifer Theuri says 29 banks have so far joined the service which holds close to 90 percent of all bank accounts in Kenya.

PesaLink is a platform fully owned by the Kenya Bankers Association.

Launched in February this year, PesaLink was see as the ultimate answer by the banks to counter the rising influence of mobile phone based platforms owned by telecom companies.

The service allows customers to transfer cash from their bank accounts to their mobile phones to a maximum of 1 million shillings.

PesaLink does not charge for transactions below 500 shillings while transaction fees on values above Sh500 are a flat fee of 11 shillings per transaction.

The platform is managed by Integrated Payment Services Ltd (IPSL) which is a subsidiary of Kenya Bankers Association (KBA).

Chief executive Jennifer Theuri says so far 3.5 million customers have joined the platform transacting 8 billion shillings up to August this year.

29 banks have so far joined the platform with Theuri saying more banks are on the waiting list. PesaLink has further been adopted by the National Treasury to help investors buy the mobile phone based bond M-Akiba.

The platform is currently piloting the person to business payment which will enable subscribers pay for goods and services opening another battle front with pay-bill services like M-pesa, Airtel money, among others.

Tell Us What You Think