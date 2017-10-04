Safaricom dismissed 52 workers due to fraud related cases while three employees were reported to law enforcement agencies in the 2016/2017 Fiscal Year.

This is an increase from the 16 staff dismissed in the previous period, which Safaricom Chief Executive Bob Collymore attributes to the raised monitoring levels by the Telco.

The Safaricom Sustainability Reports indicates that most of the fraud cases reported revolved around financial illegalities due to the high number of transactions processed by its flagship money transfer service Mpesa.

Bob Collymore says the number of dismissed staff increased from 16 to 52 in the 2016/2017 Fiscal Year ending March 2017, as the company raised monitoring levels.

In the period under review, the Communications Authority of Kenya fined Safaricom Ksh 270 million shillings for poor network reception.

However, the telecom operator says it has lodged a complaint with CA protesting the parameters used to measure the quality of service.

Collymore further says almost all suppliers with Safaricom are all signatories of the Code of Ethics for Business in Kenya.

In the period May 2016 to May 2017, Safaricom continued to dominate the Kenyan mobile scene, where its stranglehold on the domestic market increased by 5.6 percent.

Mpesa transactions also increased by 12 percent with Safaricom’s contribution to the economy rising to 12 percent.

The company created 824 thousand jobs through Mpesa agents, and distributors and has created a mobile money investigations unit to probe the rising cases of Mpesa transactions fraud.

The firm has also increased its fiber optic coverage to 4,700 kilometers connecting 54 major towns in Kenya.