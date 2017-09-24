65 Dutch companies showcase products at Eldoret trade fair

Over 65 Dutch companies dominated this year’s Eldoret agribusiness trade fair which came to a close at the University of Eldoret.

The trade fair was aimed at furnishing farmers, service providers and industry suppliers with distinctive opportunity to exhibit their products for bench-marking and trade.

The fair also provided a platform to farmers and agricultural sector stakeholders to learn emerging technologies and exchange ideas with industry players on how to boost agribusiness in the country.

Various dignitaries graced the occasion among them Netherlands ambassador Frans makenn and Eldoret VC Professor Teresia Akenga.

The event attracted several exhibitors namely local farmers, students, visitors and participants drawn from the East African Community i.e. Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

It provided an opportunity for growers to interact with experts, learn about emerging technologies and innovations that would make their operations more profitable.

Elsewhere, at least 230 local and international exhibitors have confirmed participation in next month’s Nairobi International Trade Fair.

The Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) chief executive officer Batram Muthoka, said the seven-day event starting October 2 targets 400 exhibitors by the end of September.

The ASK official said so far 89 exhibitors from foreign countries including China, Tanzania, Pakistan and India are expected at the event to showcase modern agricultural practices.

This years’ focus is uptake of new technologies and innovations that create value for business startups.