AAR Insurance ranked top in claims’ settlement

AAR Insurance has been ranked the top insurer in Kenya in settlement of claims in the non-liability general insurance category.

According to the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) data for the second half of 2017, AAR Insurance is ranked top after it settled 86.3 per cent of the 256,661 claims it was handling during the period. The company rejected a total of 1,778 claims. It also ranked highly in the first quarter of the year after settling 81.4 per cent of all its claims.

AAR Insurance attributed this improved claim settlement to the efficient working of the IT system deployed in 2014 and re-engineered last year to improve processes.

AAR Insurance MD said the company was leveraging on technology to improve its efficiency in claim settlement to cater to the requirements of its customers in their time of distress.

“Our Ksh100 million investment in a new IT system is starting to pay off. We hope to continue providing a better experience to our customers though the new web-based system that allows for faster processing of claims as well as the turnaround time for enrolling new customers,” said AAR Insurance Kenya Managing Director Ms. Caroline Munene.

Ms. Munene further said that AAR Insurance is continuously re-engineering the claims management process to provide faster solutions to its customers. She added that the firm’s goal is to further improve claim settlement to an average of about 95 per cent of total claims by end of 2018 as a way of inspiring client satisfaction and improving service.

“We hope this system will continue to bring convenience to our customers spread across the country by doing away with any delays when serving them since transactions can now be completed at any of our branches without having to send documents to the head office for processing,” she concluded.

AAR Insurance has over 120,000 customers and 10 branches across the country.