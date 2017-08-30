Accession of Ethiopia and Sudan to WTO slated for next year

The accession of Ethiopia and Sudan to the World Trade Organization (WTO) is now slated for November next year after the two closed economies agreed to open up their economy.

The two countries which are part of the greater horn of Africa have accepted to liberalize their economies in phases.

Comoros’ membership is expected to be ratified during the WTO ministerial conference taking place in November this year.

Kenya stands to be the biggest beneficiary if Ethiopia and Sudan are accepted to join the World Trade Organization next year.

For a long time now Kenya, East Africa’s most advanced economy has been trying without much success, to enter the two economies which have a combined gross domestic product of 150 billion dollars.

Trade between Kenya and Ethiopia is expected to be worth about 90 billion shillings tilted in the favor of Kenya.

Kenya’s representative to the World Trade Organization Ambassador Stephen Karau says Kenyan companies will be allowed easier access to these countries boosting trade between the three nations.

For close to 20 years now the two nations have been burning the mid night oil in order to meet the strict requirements set by the world trade organization.

Speaking during the end of a regional dialogue for the accession to WTO Ambassador Karau says war torn South Sudan will have to wait for a whole year since it is yet to develop the required capacity to be admitted to the 163 member country WTO club.

The Indian Ocean island of Comoros is expected to become the latest African country to join WTO, with the accession date set for November this year in Argentina.

So far 11 African countries have applied to join the global trade body, with four of them expected to be admitted in the next one year.