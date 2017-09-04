The Africa-France Business Forum scheduled for next week

Small and medium enterprises in Kenya will have a chance to engage with over 1,200 business leaders from Africa and France during the second Africa-France Business Forum slated for early next month.

The conference is expected to highlight business opportunities in sectors such as technology, agriculture, infrastructure and finance.

More than 70 French companies are currently operating in Kenya. While latest figures suggest that European nation’s exports to Kenya amount to 20 billion shillings, Kenya’s exports to France is about half.

A second Africa-French Business Forum targeting Kenya, Ivory Coast and Tunisia is seeking to expand trade relations with France. The second Africa-France Business Forum is targeting 1,000 business leaders from at least 30 African countries and 250 from France.

At least 15 deals are expected to be signed during the two-day meeting that has seen 400 local firms express interest. The first edition that was held in Paris, France last year attracted 2,500 business leaders.

Meanwhile the government is appealing to the private sector to support research and innovation by contributing towards the National Research Fund.

So far, only 0.87 % of funding amounting to 3 billion shillings has been realized despite the Science and Technology Innovation Act of 2013 putting an annual funding threshold of 2% from the country’s GDP.

Cash from the kitty among others finances research by students pursuing their Masters and PHD courses in Universities as well as scientists working on a common research program and infrastructure development of research institution