African airlines report increased freight volumes

African airlines have reported increased freight volumes in the first half of this year, bouyed by strong trade lines between the continent and Asia.

Africa’s trade with China has grown by nearly 60 per cent in the six months to June 2017, pushing demand.

Data released Tuesday, by the International Air Transport Association for the global airfreight markets shows that the volumes were up 31.6 percent, with a capacity increase of 7.6 per cent.

This improvement contributed to a freight demand growth of 25.9 percent in the first half of 2017.

IATA director-general Alexandre de Juniac said that air cargo is flying high on the back of a stronger global economy and a rebound from the 2010 global economic crisis.

African airlines’ passenger traffic on the other hand increased by 9.9 percent in the six months to June 2017, while the capacity rose to 7.1 percent.

Their capacity utilization grew marginally by 1.7 percentage points to 64.3 percent.

Juniac says “The brighter global economic picture and lower airfares are keeping demand for travel strong. But as costs rise, this stimulus of lower fares is likely to fade. And uncertainties such as Brexit must be watched carefully.’’

Africa’s two largest economies have continued to diverge, with business confidence in Nigeria rising sharply in recent months, while South Africa’s economy fell into recession in the first quarter, affecting the performance of the airlines.

Globally, in the six months to June, the passenger traffic demand rose by 7.8 percent compared with the same period a year ago, largely driven by the Asian, Americas and European markets.

In the East African community, Rwandan national carrier RwandAir, Kenya’s low cost carrier Jambojet and Air Tanzania are among airlines that have received news aircrafts this year.

Globally, 154 new aircrafts were delivered in June this year, down from 161 in June 2016.

25 fewer aircrafts were delivered in the first half of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016.

