Ban on plastic bags takes effect on Monday

Environment Cabinet Secretary Prof. Judi Wakhungu has said there is no turning back on the ban on plastic carrier bags.

The CS says political good will on the ban and the positive response from industry players towards use of eco-friendly bags will ensure the elusive policy decision that failed in 2007 and 2011 takes effect without a hitch beginning August 28th 2017.

The global economy is losing over 120 billion US Dollars through single use plastics. The annual production of 300 million metric tonnes of plastic with approximately 13 million metric tonnes ending up in water bodies could see the extinction of 600 marine species.

This coupled by 2.5 kilograms of plastics that end up in the rumens of livestock especially cows is having a negative effect on livestock productivity.

Manufacturers who have often used the excuse of lack of public participation have their work cut out as the government insists sufficient time has been accorded to the ban on plastic bags since 2007 in addition to meetings with industry players.

Young investors have already taken up the challenge and are producing Eco-Friendly carrier bags. Already those who sell plastic bags to retailers have had to change to selling eco-friendly bags.

A culture change is expected once the ban comes into effect on Monday, 28th August, 2017. There is no reversing the decision as government maintains that the benefits from the ban on plastics far outweigh the status quo.