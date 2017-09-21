Banks to reduce disbursement of unsecured loans

Banks are expected to further reduce disbursement of unsecured loans from January next year once they adopt the new International Financial Reporting Standard that requires higher loan loss provision.

Experts say adoption of the new global accounting rules that require financial institutions to project toxic loans for the next 12 months and make provisions, would help local banks reduce bad loans by half.

The financial crisis of 2008 necessitated development of stricter rules that would ensure appropriate financial reporting in the banking sector.

The new standard commonly referred to as the International Financial Reporting Standard or IFRS9 addresses credit gaps not addressed under the current regime known as International Accounting Standards or IAS39.

Auditing firm KPMG says the data driven rule ensures banks reduce their credit risk exposure while accounting for financial instruments such as credit to customers using past, current and future macroeconomic indicators enabling them to make appropriate loan provisions.

Experts project that adoption of the new International Financial Reporting Standard would reduce loan loss exposure for banks that has seen the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans hit 10.7 per cent last month.

CBK guidelines require banks to set aside cash equivalent to 20 percent of loans whose installments have not been paid for three to six months and 100 percent provisions for doubtful loans which have not been serviced for more than six months.