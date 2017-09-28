Banks told to adopt risk based credit model

The Central Bank has told commercial banks to adopt a risk based credit pricing model whereby customers with better credit scores are advanced loans at lower interest rates if lenders want caps lifted.

However, asked if banks had the morality to do so without a regulatory mechanism to push them, Central Bank Governor Dr. Patrick Njoroge was economical with the details noting that CBK is sealing loopholes that were previously used by banks to exploit borrowers.

This is a question of morality as to whether banks can put consumers’ interests ahead of their aspirations to make super profits.

Njoroge says even if the regulator is sealing loopholes by among others creating credit scores and a revised framework for banks to price risks, lenders still have to show that they can price loans based on the borrower’s credit history for policymakers to consider lifting the cap on interest rates.

The central bank hopes that the development of a banking price index will help expose the so called hidden charges by the institutions that hugely contribute to the high cost of credit.

According to the governor, credit reference bureaus have for long only focused on blacklisting defaulters but failed to develop credit scores for those with a good credit history which now needs to change.

Dr. Njoroge says even though financial inclusion has grown tremendously to the current level of 75.5 percent, the presence of large amounts of dormant accounts and insistent consumer complaints shows banks need to address the quality of service.

He was speaking during the sixth annual banking research conference.