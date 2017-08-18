Boom in hospitality industry in Kenya now returning

The boom in the hospitality industry in Kenya is now returning after the August 8th General election that had otherwise seen hotel occupancy reduce few weeks leading to the elections.

Hotels in Kilifi County are reporting increased bookings with 70 percent capacity which hoteliers say is remarkable.

Stakeholders say they expect the numbers to increase to 100 percent beginning September to December.

Hoteliers lauded government’s efforts to market various tourist attraction sites as well as improved security measure in those areas.

Pasqualle Tirito the chairman of Jacaranda hotels in Watamu says they are expecting the numbers to increase to 100 percent beginning September to December this year.

“As investors we were also worried about the outcome of the elections, but now since its peacefully we expect more tourists to come,’’ he said.

Tirito said most investors now had a reason to market Kenya as ‘a safe and peaceful violence ‘after conducting the peaceful polls.

They urged the county and national government to improve infrastructure to accommodate proper roads, street lighting and proper sewer management.

The tourism sector is considered sensitive to political climate with a majority of foreign investors and tourists having adopted a wait and see attitude weeks to the recent polls as well as several days after.