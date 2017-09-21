The cabinet has approved more than Ksh45 billion in its supplementary budget in a meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday morning.

Of the cash, Ksh10 billion will go into financing the repeat polls while Ksh25 billion will fund the anticipated free day secondary education set to commence in January next year.

The Cabinet agreed to reorganize planned expenditures for 2017/18 fiscal year, in line with Article 223 of the Constitution and Section 44 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), 2012 in order to meet the obligations wrought by the new priorities.

It also agreed to regularise all approved expenditures and all the reallocations as proposed in the Financial Year 2017/18 Supplementary Budget estimates.

“The Government is fully committed to providing complete free day secondary education effective January 1, 2018. Requisite infrastructure will be provided through government initiative that leads to 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school” read a dispatch from State House.

The Form One intake will cater for 1,003,552 learners sitting their KCPE this year.

Of this 903,200 will join public schools, while 100,322 will join private ones.

Ksh6.5 billion has been allocated to Kenyans aged 70 and above under the enhanced Inua Jamii programme.

The African Nations Championships (CHAN) set to take place in the country early next year will receive Ksh4.2 billion while Ksh1.9 billion will be used to settle the last of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The meeting attended by Deputy President William Ruto and all Cabinet Secretaries, except Foreign Affairs CS Amina Mohammed who is currently attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, discussed among others the financial implications of the Supreme Court decision in respect of the August 8th elections and expenditure on emerging priorities.

The Cabinet also agreed to rationalize Government allocations to development projects funded using locally raised revenues, as well as limit aspects of expenditure deemed non priorities in order to meet its new obligations.