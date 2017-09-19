CBK boss reassures Kenyans on economic growth

The Central Bank of Kenya is confident that economic growth will still clock five percent this year in the face of improving agriculture and a strong forex inflows.

Central Bank Governor Dr. Patrick Njoroge says the presidential election rerun does not pose significant threat to economic growth.

CBK plans to issue its revised economic projections for the country next week.

A ravaging drought and a pro-longed political period has created fears of a major economic slowdown after quarter one GDP figures returned disappointing numbers.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics reported that the Kenyan economy expanded at a slower pace of 4.7 percent compared to 5.9 in quarter 1 of 2016.

Njoroge says that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the markets have already shown resilience.

The governor is counting on improved rainfall to boost the agriculture sector which contributes about 25 percent to the GDP, resilient shilling and improved forex inflows from horticulture and tea.

The CBK says current account deficit is expected to drop from 6.4 percent to 5.8 percent on account of improved exports.

The current account deficit widened slightly during the second quarter due to short-term import demand for cereals, sugar and SGR- equipment.

The governor says a study on the impact o the interest capping law is currently ongoing which will inform a decision on whether to review the act.

Monday, the CBK retained the benchmark lending rate at 10 percent to spur lending to the private sector.