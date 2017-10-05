The Central Bank has extended the receivership period for Chase Bank following a high court application by a depositor.

The current receivership that was due to expire on 7th of next month has been extended for an additional week when the High Court will hear the application.

The CBK says it will be guided by the court’s decision on the latest suit.

The banking sector was rocked last year after several banks were placed under receivership over poor management.

Dubai Bank which was placed under receivership in August 2015, is already up for liquidation while Imperial Bank remains under receivership.

Last year in April, Chase bank was placed under receivership after running into financial difficulties but unlike the two other lenders, Central bank of Kenya managed to reopen Chase Bank the same month.

The central bank has since March this year been in search of a suitable investor to take up a majority stake in chase bank.

And today, the central bank of Kenya extended chase bank receivership period until 14th of next month following an application filed in the high court by a depositor seeking among others an extension of the receivership.

CBK says “In the meantime, the status quo would be maintained indicating that the time of the receivership would be frozen from today until further orders of the Court”.

In April this year, the central bank extended the receivership for six months that were due to expire on 7th of next month to pave the way to identify an investor to take up a stake in the lender.