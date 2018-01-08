CBO targets to support over 3,000 youth in business

A community based organization dubbed Kazi Mashinani has rolled out a youth empowerment program aimed at tackling youth unemployment by supporting food vending business.

Under the program, over 3,000 youth will be trained on among others marketing skills as well as given various equipment to facilitate their business.

A majority of Kenya’s population is made up of youth under the age of 35 while the unemployment rate stands at about 40 percent.

The program targets over 3,000 youth in its first phase.

Under the program the youth will be trained on marketing skills as well as given tools of trade among them trolleys, tea and coffee dispensers and urns to boost food vending business.

Youth have lauded the move terming it as progressive.

The organization has partnered with various companies to provide a ready market for their products and services.