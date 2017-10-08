China to finance more research projects on Africa

Chinese government now says it will inject more resources to finance research projects in order to understand the needs of the African people.

The Beijing-based administration argues that only a clear understanding of the continent will provide an avenue where the Asian economic giant will make a meaningful intervention in its bid to help uplift living standards in the continent.

Chinese vice minister of foreign affairs Zhang Ming says President Xi Jinping’s administration intends to do this by incorporating the services of its scholars who have an understanding about the continent.

To guarantee success in this mission, the Chinese scholars will also be required to work closely with their counterparts in local countries in Africa.

Speaking during the launch of three books on Africa written by renowned Chinese Professor Liu Hongwu, the foreign affairs vice minister charged that time was finally ripe for the Chinese to understand Africa fully for what it is and not what has been said about it.

He said this will provide reliable and first-hand information about the continent that can help shape its future.

“We need to have an African vision based on our true findings, not Western, Hollywood or the so-called “desperate continent” as portrayed by some media outlets.” He noted

Zhang Ming, a former Chinese ambassador to Kenya, says he personally encouraged Chinese scholars to carry out more research on Africa. He disclosed that the Chinese government has been giving them the required administrative, financial and political support to do so.

He admits that the task is not easy saying it was hard to convince scholars to leave the comfort of their homes to visit Africa to do field research. A few years later, he says so much ground has been covered given that presently there is a lot of competition amongst Chinese scholars for this opportunity.

He however warns that Chinese researchers will not have a luxury of working from anywhere other than in Africa if they are to be fruitful in this endeavor.

“We do not want our researchers to work from the office and imagine Africa. Understanding Africa is about living and working there. This remains the only sure way to obtain solid and valuable findings.” He said.

Zhang notes that China-Africa cooperation has entered a strategic stage arguing that his country wants to carry out African studies in the perspective of Chinese eyes, born out of constructive exchange with African people.

“The role of think tanks and academic exchange in our cooperation agenda cannot be overstated. They are one of the five pillars of China-Africa cooperation.” He said

He encouraged Chinese scholars to be modest, willing and ready to learn from Africa by widening the scope of their research.

Chinese interests in Africa has been open for all to see. Testament to this, a number of leading Chinese universities have set up African Studies departments. The outcome has been abundant studies carried out and many books published on Africa by Chinese scholars.

It is indeed not a coincidence that the author of the three books, Prof Liu, is the president of the Institute of African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University.

The foreign affairs vice minister lauded the books terming them an “excellent combination of theoretical development and experimental practice.”

The books are written in Chinese and for the Chinese readers for now. In one of the books titled “From China’s Southwest Borderland to African Continent: A Practice and Thinking on the Cross-cultural and Regional Studies”, Prof Liu documents his experiences in Africa in over 10 years that he has worked and lived in the continent from one country to another.

The launch of the new books was hosted by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, CPAFFC.

