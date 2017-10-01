China to help boost security in developing countries

China has announced extra financial resources to support the international fight against mounting security challenges around the world.

This undertaking comes amid rising cases of widespread terrorism, cyber crime and organized crime, which all threaten national security, social stability and economic development.

Speaking during the 86th general assembly meeting of Interpol in Beijing, Chinese president Xi Jinping unveiled concrete action to boost global security in the next five years, with a special focus on underdeveloped countries and regions of Africa.

“Countries should adopt a concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and jointly respond to security challenges.” He said

In his rallying call, President Xi charged that in a bid to guarantee and improve global governance, “big nations must support small nations.”

According to the Chinese leader, the world’s second largest economy will on its part increase support to joint global actions against terrorism, cybercrime and new organized crime each year, by building and upgrading communication systems and criminal investigation laboratories in 100 developing countries, majority of who are from Africa.

As if that is not enough, the Beijing-based administration also plans to set up an international law enforcement college to offer training to 20,000 law enforcement personnel from developing countries under its Ministry of Public Security.

This pledge comes amid disclosure that the Far East country has been engaged in a comprehensive cooperation program with more than 70 countries and regions in combating cyber crime.

Putting this into perspective, president Xi says China has sent 2,609 peacekeepers to serve in UN missions in nine regions, including Africa’s South Sudan, Darfur in Sudan, Mali and Liberia, making it the largest contributor of troops among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Addressing participants from 158 countries and regions represented in the meeting held in Beijing, the Chinese leader maintained that ensuring global security is not easy, terming it an arduous, complicated and prolonged mission.

“Security of a country cannot be ensured by an individual or single country; rather, joint efforts of different governments are needed to improve cooperation and combat crime.” He said.

China prides itself of a remarkable progress in combating crime and the development of a sophisticated law enforcement and crime prevention system over the years, citing this as main reason it enjoys sustained economic growth and social stability.

Presently, China is spearheading a campaign for cooperation among countries as a way to surmount challenges facing the world. Through the recently concluded Belt and Road and Brics Plus summits respectively, China rallied nations, especially those from the developing world, to embrace these initiatives as an avenue to address decades-old bottlenecks in security, economic, political, and social spheres.

In its exceedingly publicized promotion of globalization, China says it will be highly improbable for a single country to overcome challenges thrown on its path. For this reason, it vehemently castigates nations especially those from the west which have been openly speaking in favor of protectionism.