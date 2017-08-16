Claims UK has issued a travel advisory on Kenya dismissed

The government has dismissed claims that the UK has issued a travel advisory on Kenya. The Kenya Tourism Board says the update from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office is procedural and advises British citizens against travelling to specific areas.

The advisory doesn’t include Kenya’s safari destinations or beach resorts of Mombasa, Malindi, Kilifi, Watamu, Diani, Lamu Island and Manda Island.

In its latest update, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office notified British citizens to stay clear of areas within 60km of the Kenya-Somali border, Garissa County, Lamu County with the exception of Lamu Island and Manda Island, within 15km of the coast from the Tana River down to the Galana River and areas of Tana River County.

This areas are however not Kenya’s safari destinations in the national parks, reserves and wildlife conservancies; or beach resorts of Mombasa, Malindi, Kilifi, Watamu, Diani, Lamu Island and Manda Island. Others not included in the advisory which the FCO advised against all but essential travel include the Moi International Airport, Malindi airport and Manda airport.

In response to this the government has urged tourists to remain calm reiterating that Kenya is peaceful and safe for travel.

Chairman of the Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers in Tsavo West, East and Amboseli Willy Mwadilo says hotels in the region are still experiencing good occupancy levels.

Tourism CS Najib Balala had earlier expressed optimism that the sector will record improved tourist numbers this quarter buoyed by extensive marketing as well as improved service delivery.

Story by Regina Manyara-Gitau