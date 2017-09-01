Coca-Cola has launched Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, in a bid to modify its brand portfolio and further extend its market share.

The new product which has an improved taste, is more like the original Coca-Cola and without sugar.

Speaking during the launch Thursday, Coca-Cola Country Manager Kenya, Satyajit Ram said,” To drive sustainable growth for our brands will require a continued strategic shift in how we think about growth and how we continuously satisfy the needs of our consumers.”

Lucy Oduor, Coca-Cola Marketing Manager Kenya added that as part of the brand’s strategy, they are making choice easier and simpler for those who love the great taste, upliftment and refreshment of the Coca-Cola brand. To provide choice among consumers there will be two Coca-Cola variants in the market; Coca-Cola Original Taste and Coca-Cola with Zero Sugar.

“This is also important for providing the clarity to our consumers so that they can make the choice that fits their lifestyle and enjoy the moment with any Coca-Cola to suit their needs.

Coca-Cola recognizes the opportunity it has to enable consumers not only to enjoy its portfolio of beverages but also to responsibly manage intake of added sugars.

The launch of Coca-Cola Zero sugar is one of many steps the company is taking.