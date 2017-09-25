Commission to compensate Thwake land owners

The National Land Commission is this week expected to commence compensation of the remaining 387 affected land owners in Makueni County where Thwake Dam will be constructed.

Irrigation Principal Secretary Zeinab Hussein says the national government has released 440 million shillings for the exercise. Already 2.2 billion shillings has been spent in compensating 1,403 land owners.

Thwake Dam project has faced challenges of implementation from tendering to now compensation where some Makueni County residents have decried the sluggish process.

About 1,790 residents will be affected by the project and the government has set aside KES 2.5 billion for compensating land owners.

According to Hussein, only 13 cases have not be resolved making them ineligible for compensation.

Thwake Dam will be the largest dam in the country with a capacity of 681 million cubic meters. The entire project will cost 62 billion shillings.

The project will be implemented in four phases beginning with construction of the dam, thereafter supply of water to 640,000 households.

Phase three and four will involve irrigating 100,000 acres of land and generation of 20MW of electricity respectively.

A section of leaders from Makueni and Kitui counties have been calling for the full compensation of those affected by the construction of the multipurpose dam before the project starts.

The leaders said compensation should meet all the required legal requirements adding that residents will not accept piecemeal payments.

The multipurpose dam is funded by the Kenyan Government and the African Development Bank.

Besides providing water for domestic use for close to one million residents in Ukambani, the dam will also be used for generation of hydroelectric power and irrigation. Some 40,000 hectares will be put under irrigation.

The dam is also expected to be the main source of water for the Konza Techno city.