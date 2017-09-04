The private sector is being encouraged to support development of research and innovative programs by contributing towards the National Research Fund kitty.

The kitty has attracted 0.87 percent of GDP in annual funding despite a recommendation of 2 percent.

The growth of research and innovative enterprises in the country has been at a snail pace speed which is largely attributable to inadequate funding mainly from the government.

To boost this, the government is appealing to the private sector to support research and innovation by contributing towards the National Research Fund.

So far, only 0.87 % of funding amounting to 3 billion shillings has been realized despite the Science and Technology Innovation Act of 2013 putting an annual funding threshold of 2% from the country’s GDP.

Cash from the kitty among others finances research by students pursuing their Masters and PHD courses in Universities as well as scientists working on a common research program and infrastructure development of research institutions.

Dr George Ombakho says that a lot of research has be carried out in agriculture where crop seed varieties especially maize had been developed.

He is urging students and institutions of higher learning to apply for the funds to facilitate their research programs.

Tell Us What You Think