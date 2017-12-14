Cost of fuel increases for the fourth month in a row

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has marginally revised upwards the cost of fuel for the fourth month in a row ahead of the festive season.

The price of Super Petrol has increased the highest in the latest monthly review.

As a result, effective midnight, a liter of super petrol increases by one shilling and forty seven cents, diesel will increase by three cents while kerosene will go up by nineteen cents.

ERC has attributed the marginal increase in fuel prices to an increase in average landed cost of imported super petrol by 4.21 percent, an increase in the average landed cost of diesel by 0.55 percent and an increase in the average landed cost of kerosene by 3.58 percent.

Consequently from midnight, Super Petrol will go up by Ksh 1.47, while diesel and kerosene will go up by Ksh 0.03 and Ksh 0.19 respectively.

ERC Director General Pavel Oimeke explained that over the same period, the mean monthly US Dollar to Kenya Shilling exchange rate appreciated by 0.08 percent from Ksh 103.51 to Ksh 103.43 in November.

Thus, in Nairobi, a litre of super petrol will retail at Ksh 104.17, diesel at Ksh 92.44 while kerosene will retail at Ksh 71.42.

Fuel will be most expensive in Mandera where a litre of super petrol will cost Ksh 117.98, diesel will cost Ksh 106.25 while kerosene will cost Ksh 85.23.

Fuel will be cheapest in Mombasa where a liter of super petrol will retail at Ksh 100.89, diesel at Ksh 89.17 and kerosene at Ksh 68.65.

In Eldoret, a liter of super petrol will retail at Ksh 106.06, diesel at Ksh 94.54 and kerosene at Ksh 73.34, while in Kisumu super petrol will cost Ksh 106.13, while diesel and kerosene will retail at Ksh 94.61 and Ksh 73.34 respectively.