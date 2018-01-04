Counties and KMC to set up off-take programme revolving fund

The Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) has partnered with four county governments which are hardest hit by cattle rustling and drought to buy cows from farmers in the region.

According to KMC Managing Director Joseph Learamo, the agreement targets over 40,000 animals that will be sold to the commission ahead of the expected drought season.

The animals will be drawn from Laikipia, Samburu,Isiolo and Baringo counties. This was agreed during a meeting by the leaders of the four counties being spearheaded by Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi under the Amaiya initiative.

According to Muriithi, the move will make sure that no animal dies during drought season like it has been experienced in the past where thousands of animals have died.

The governor said that a sensitization exercise would be carried out in all the four counties to have the farmers agree to sell part of their animals.

“We don’t wait until when the animals are weak and have lost weight and value to off take the stock from the herders,” he said adding the fund will be able to conduct commercial off take at the right time.

Learamo pointed out the commission will use its normal KMC grading system when off taking and appreciated the four counties for coming together in the joint venture. The four counties are targeted in five thematic areas of economic development; water, infrastructure, education, tourism and livestock.

Muriithi said they had all agreed on Joint Amaya Secretariat which is set to begin work next week. Those projects he added would be incorporated in the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) of each of the four counties.

One of the immediate task of the joint secretariat is to coordinate livestock off take program while working closely with the KMC.

