Creation of biggest trading bloc in Africa inches closer

The creation of the biggest trading bloc in Africa is inching closer after the member states agreed on draft text establishing the bloc.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed says the Tripartite Free Trade Area which brings together 19 countries will deepen intra-Africa trade from the current 19 percent.

The CS spoke during a meeting of regional countries seeking to join the World Trade Organization, WTO.

The aim of the bloc is to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business persons and investments to accelerate the establishment of the continental free trade bringing together all the 54 African countries to create a Continental Free Trade Area in Africa.

The trading bloc which is a project of the African Union envisages to make Africa a single trading bloc with combined population of more than one billion people and a combined gross domestic product of more than 340 trillion shillings.

Amina says the planned free trade area will boost Africa’s global trade from the current 4 percent to 10 percent in the long term.

Negotiations for the CFTA are expected in June 2015 and the CFTA should be launched by an indicative date of 2017.

The WTO meeting brings together Somalia, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Comoros, who are all seeking to join the World Trade Organization.

Kenya has been appointed to help the four African countries to join WTO.