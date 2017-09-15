Cyber criminals using Javascript to hack accounts

It is emerging that cyber criminals have for several years been using Javascript to hack into accounts and profiteer through the mining of digital currencies on the web.

Kenyan firms lose over 15 billion shillings annually to cybercrime with internet routers and CCTV cameras belonging to companies accessible over the Internet exposed to hackers.

Moreover, banks are among the leading target of cybercrime as people increasingly adopt the use of financial technology.

By using malware or potentially unwanted applications installed on the victim‘s machine, cybercriminals have been taking advantage of crypto-currency mining to realize profits.

According to Matthieu Faou, Malware Researcher at ESET, the fact that the default settings of most browsers include activated JavaScript, attackers can simply insert the mining script in websites such as video streaming, gaming and news sites that receive large amounts of traffic.

He further notes that it is easier to reach a significant number of victims by infecting websites than it is by infecting users’ machines.

To mine Feathercoin, Litecoin and Monero, Matthieu notes that attackers injected malicious JavaScript into video streaming and in-browser gaming websites, since their users tend to spend more time on the same webpage, which allowed the mining scripts to run longer and use more computing power.

To protect oneself against this kind of threat, ESET advices users to enable detection of Potentially Unsafe Applications and Potentially Unwanted Applications as well as run regular updates and install their preferred Ad blocker in their browsers.

Additionally one can also install a script blocker in their browser but which could however disable some websites functionalities.