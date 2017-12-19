Dealers urged to lower gas prices to encourage uptake

The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum is encouraging cooking gas dealers to fairly price the product to encourage more uptake.

The government is targeting to have households shift from charcoal and firewood to cooking gas by subsidizing the liquefied petroleum gas.

Petroleum Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau says the government is mulling at setting the price ceilings for cooking gas if dealers fail to price it fairly.

The soaring price of cooking gas which at times is unstable has locked out most poor households from embracing the safe and more convenient LPG.

Currently, about 65% of Kenyans use primitive fuels consisting charcoal and firewood, 29% transitional fuel and 9% advanced fuel. In rural areas, 90% use primitive fuels majorly, firewood.

Retailers are refilling 13 kg cylinder cooking gas at about KES 2200 and the 6kg cylinder at KES 1100, while empty cylinders cost KES 3800 and KES 2500 respectively. These costs are a concern for the state.

In September, the government unveiled plans to spend KES 2.2B to acquire 720,000 cooking gas cylinders dubbed Mwananchi Gas offered to households at a subsidized rate.

Consultations are underway whose outcome will determine whether monthly petroleum products review by the Energy Regulatory Commission should continue or be left open for market forces.

A recent fuel review saw an upward adjustment in super petrol, diesel and kerosene.