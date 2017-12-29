ERC shuts down ten fuel stations

The Energy Regulatory Commission has shut down ten fuel stations across the country that were found selling adulterated fuel.

The move comes after the regulator conducted tests between October and December where 17 stations turned out non-compliant with the laid down regulations.

The war on the sale of adulterated fuel is far from being won despite efforts to crackdown stations found selling tainted fuel.

To crack the whip on the menace, the Energy Regulatory Commission came up with kits for detecting kerosene mixed in diesel and petrol, heightened crackdowns across the country and banned night transportation of fuel.

Despite all these measures the sale of adulterated fuel continues to thrive. The Energy Regulatory Commission through a public notice has closed down ten petrol stations across the country found offering for sale diesel contaminated with kerosene or selling fuel meant for export.

The closed stations include Tripple Filling Station in Kayole , Capital oil Limited Umoja, Nairobi, Kwa Tony Filling Station in Makueni, Fuel n Save Filling Station in Nakuru, Annex Petrol Station in Machakos, Swafaa Filling Station in Mombasa, Boabab Filling Station in Mombasa, and Maamiry Service Station in Kwale.

Muga and Fuelox Filling Stations in Migori County were also closed. ERC says “During the period October to December, a total of 4,508 were conducted at 775 petroleum sites.”

The Energy Regulatory Commission reopened four other sites after upgrading the products and paying penalties ranging from Ksh100, 000 to Ksh500, 000.

Two trucks found transporting super petrol contaminated with kerosene were also released after upgrading the product and paying penalties to the tune of Ksh 1.2 million.

Members of the public have been urged to be vigilant and report cases of fuel adulteration or export dumping.