Gov’t to assign parcels of land belonging to parastatals

The government plans to roll out modalities to guide on the compulsory use of arable land owned by Parastatals and Ministries.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett says 60,000 acres of such land have been earmarked for cultivation as the country puts in place various measures to boost food security.

Kenya has embarked on usage of arable land currently lying idle for agricultural production.

Beginning January, the Ministry of Agriculture will begin assigning various parcels of land belonging to Parastatals and Ministries to entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector for food production.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett says legislation is being developed to tax idle land that should otherwise be used for food production.

The Chairman of the Agriculture Committee at the Council of Governors Okoth Obado says for the country to realize sustainable development goals one and two, food production must be scaled up.

Speaking at the US government sponsored, Kenya Agricultural Value Chain Enterprise Project that has been running in the country for the last five years under the theme ‘Scaling up Adoption of Successful and Sustainable Agriculture Interventions for Smallholder Commercialization’ Bett said the government intends to boost potato production in order to reduce pressure on maize.

He appealed to County governments to continue supporting interventions aimed at dealing with the Fall Armyworm infestation that continues its destruction across the country.

The Fall Armyworm infestation coupled by poor weather has seen a 20% shortfall in maize production this year.