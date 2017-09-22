Gov’t to limit land sub division in food producing areas

Sub division of land in areas considered the food basket of the country will be limited to a certain minimum as deemed fit by the National Lands Commission.

According to the Commission’s chair Muhammad Swazuri, this will ensure that the right size of land suitable for farming remains to support food production.

The culture of inheriting and subdividing land among siblings has seen the parcels of land left behind too small for significant food production.

This in addition to the fact that huge sizes of rich agricultural land are being turned into real estate have been singled out as some of the factors for low food productivity. According Swazuri, this must be reversed in order to boost food production. He is urging Kenyans to change their mindset from the culture of owning land to land use and production through leasing.

Swazuri further notes that the passing of the Lands Amendment Act last year will see sub division of government land in Kenya’s food baskets limited to a certain minimum acreage in order to leave enough arable land for farming.

According to Swazuri, the commission is also looking into implementing a policy to support the use of huge tracks of land owned by government institutions such as correctional facilities and agricultural research institutions for food production.