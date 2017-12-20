Govt maize floor subsidy to end this month

The maize flour subsidy programme is expected to come to an end month with the government hoping that maize imports as well as harvest from this year’s season will keep the price of flour at current rates.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett says the end of the subsidy will allow the forces of demand and supply to operate.

However government will continue monitoring to ensure that unscrupulous traders do not take advantage once the government intervention ends.

The government introduced a maize flour subsidy programme in May this year helping prices reduce by half with a two kilogram packet retailing at 90 shillings while a one kilogram packet at 47 shillings.

This is set to end this month and forces of demand and supply let to determine the price of maize flour. Initial estimates have indicated that the country is likely to realize 37 million bags of maize which is five million bags short of the targeted 42 million bags.

The drop has been blamed on below par rain in some regions and effects of the fall armyworm that invaded most maize growing areas this year.

The National Cereals and Produce Board is currently buying maize from farmers which Bett says will enable the government to intervene in case another drop in maize stocks is detected.