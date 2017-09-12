The government is set to release new rice varieties that mature within 90 days down from the initial that matured at 120 days.

Following successful National Performance Trials, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate (KEPHIS) is the remaining hurdle between the researchers and the farmers gaining from research.

Kenya has a 250,000 metric tons rice deficit, producing a meager 200,000 metric tons against a national demand of 450,000 metric tons.

The introduction of 15 new rice varieties is set to boost production and help realize food security.

Despite being the country’s second staple food, Kenya produces less than 200,000 metric tonnes of rice against an annual demand of over 450,000 metric tonnes.

The intended release of 15 new hybrid varieties could see the country boost her rice production capability and help realize food security.

The new hybrid varieties billed to do well under irrigation as well as under rain-fed agriculture will be released to farmers in Western Kenya to revolutionize agricultural productivity.

This will enhance realization of sustainable development goals, food security, halving hunger as well as reducing poverty among the Kenyan poor by boosting household incomes.

Statistical analysis indicates that farmers stand to gain an average of between 35,000 shillings to KSh 100,000 with yields ranging from 7 to 10 tonnes per hectare as compared to the indigenous varieties that yielded less than three tonnes per hectare.

The early maturing rice varieties too are an answer to the challenge of climate change that has seen rainfall patterns disrupted.

Successful national performance trials for the hybrids have been done in Kisumu, Bondo, Busia, Malindi and Hola.

The research was conducted by the Kenya Agricultural Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) in conjunction with the Africa Agriculture Technology Foundation