Government urged to strengthen extension services

The government has been urged to strengthen extension services to improve the capacity of small scale farmers in their quest to produce quality dairy products that meet international standards.

Agriculture experts also want the government to channel more funds to research to help develop breeds that are high yielding and adapt well to the changing climatic conditions.

Small scale dairy farmers have also been advised to adhere to the set international standards to ensure they fully benefit from the available markets.

This was conferred during the evaluation of the 2 billion shillings Kenya Semi-Arid Livestock Enhancement Support Project funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The project provided training in various fields including post-harvest handling, processing of red meat and livestock by-products with the aim of improving the competitiveness of the meat value chain to increase productivity and boost marketing and trade.

In line with the project, the Migori County government has started distributing milk coolers to small scale farmers and is also planning to build a creamery to enhance value addition.

The Kenya Semi-Arid Livestock Enhancement Support Project was implemented in six counties in semi-arid areas including Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni and Taita Taveta.