HF Foundation hosts mentorship forum for artisans

In a bid to improve the quality of technical skills in the construction industry, the HF Foundation hosted a mentorship forum for 60 artisans as part of the “Army of 1 million artisans” programme.

The programme, which is a partnership with the German Corporation for International Development (GIZ), supports trainees in selected institutions to gain hands-on training in occupations related to the construction sector and facilitates practical internship opportunities.

HF Foundation Board Member Ms. Caroline Armstrong said that the upgrading of technical skills and enhancement of a robust curriculum for technical courses would help bridge the widening technical skills gap in Kenya.

“The programme will ensure competency based education and training which is demand driven and also promotes enterprise culture so as to offer a wide range of employment opportunities to the youth,” said Ms. Armstrong.

The artisans were trained under industry contracted iJenga, ultra-power systems, Kenyatta University, and Endeavours Company Limited in the trades of masonry, plumbing and electrical installation. This was the second such forum in the programme, which will run until end of 2018, targeting an overall of 450 trainees.

Present at the event were contractors and representatives from industry bodies such as the National Construction Authority (NCA), Kenya Federation of Master Builders (KFMB) and Kenya Property Development Authority (KPDA) who advised the artisans on industry best practice and career prospects.

The mentorship programme is aligned to the Vision 2030 flagship project aimed at bridging the technical skills gap in the country. The initiative builds on HF Foundation’s continued commitment to improve overall skills in the construction sector.

The Foundation is currently steering the Army of 1 million Artisans, a Vision 2030 flagship project launched in 2013.