High Court suspends construction works at Tatu City

The development of a multi-billion shillings Tatu City project has again run into headwinds after the High Court in Nairobi temporarily stopped construction work over a dispute worth Kshs 1.4 billion.

This is after Justice Francis Tuiyot has extended the order suspending construction works pending the hearing of an application by a local contractor on 16th of January 2018.

In papers filed in court, Ongata Works Limited says the notice by Tatu City was issued in breach of the provisions of the contract.

The contractor noted that Tatu City had failed to appoint an Engineer on time, had been giving incomplete work designs and changing the scope along the way.

Ongata Works wanted the court to order that the site be preserved as evidence of the work already undertaken.

The prayers were granted, however, Justice Tuiyot ordered Ongata Works to execute a bond of Kshs 140 million with the court as a condition for granting of the injunction sort against Tatu City.

The latest legal tussle pits the developer, Tatu City Ltd, against a local contractor Ongata Works Ltd over the construction of trunk and access roads and other infrastructure at a cost of Kshs. 1,442,460,961.

The dispute arose after Tatu City issued the contractor with a notice to terminate the 18-month contract on 13th of December 2017, citing failure to comply with certain instructions.

The 14-day notice was to take effect on 27 of December 2017. Ongata Works filed an urgent application at the High Court seeking to have Tatu City restrained from evicting them and taking over the site pending the hearing of the case.

The firm accused Tatu City of frustrating and obstructing their work and changing instructions along the way leading to delays in completion.

Judge Onguto ruled on 22nd of last month that the status quo be maintained meaning that the contractor remains on the site pending the hearing and determination of the application, but no construction work would go on. He directed that the application be placed before another Judge Francis Tuiyot on 3rd January 2018, this year for directions.

On Wednesday Justice Tuiyot extended the order suspending the construction pending the hearing of the application on 16th of January 2018. Further, Ongata Works Limited wanted the court to order that the dispute be referred to a dispute resolution mechanisms provided in the contract.

Ongata Works Limited claims they have mobilized massive resources and personnel and they undertook the contraction in accordance with bill of quantities supplied by Tatu City.

“We commenced woks and carried out our obligations under the contract dutifully and diligently but the defendant occasioned numerous delays which in turn affected the progam of works,” Ongata Works says in their court papers.

