Holiday home owners making a killing ahead of festive season

Holiday home owners are making a killing amid growing demand for accommodation facilities ahead of the festive season.

The uptake of fully furnished apartments overlooking the ocean in Mombasa County and its environs has increased as holiday makers opt to take up space in apartments due to their affordable rates rather than the conventional hotels.

As the festive season draws near, holiday makers are on a last minute rush to find accommodation for their families at various destinations.

Holiday homes charge per unit rather than per head compared to hotels and motels making it affordable especially for those travelling in groups.

Charges vary between 15,000 to 30,000 shillings depending on the number of bedrooms therein.

A steady influx of domestic tourists from Nairobi, Kisumu, Nakuru and Nyeri and across borders- Uganda and Rwanda have been opting for apartment homes leading to an up surge.

Investors in the sector are calling for support from the government in marketing the initiative saying it is ideal for promotion of domestic tourism due to its flexibility and affordability.

