County governments have been urged to drive efforts to rid the environment of plastic bags for either recycling or safe disposal.

The National Environment Management Authority-NEMA says the process of addressing the negative impact caused by plastic bags began with stopping their production and importation that will then be followed up by mopping up of millions of tons of plastic bags waste in the environment.

The Authority says following the implementation of the ban on production and importation of plastic bags, County governments should now collect plastic bag waste in their areas of jurisdiction for either recycling or safe disposal.

And on the misconception that NEMA banned the production and use of all plastic bags, Nema Boss Prof. Geoffrey Wahungu said, “medical and domestic medical waste will still be disposed off using the remaining stocks of plastic bags until we have labeled bags on the market for use,”

The environment watchdog is also working in partnership with NTSA to reduce littering along the major highways by having designated stop-over points for PSVs.

Before the ban, Kenyans used up to 24 million plastic bags monthly, with half of them ending up being littered in the environment due to poor disposal practices.

Kenya introduced a plastic ban in conformity with the United Nations “Clean Seas” campaign to end marine litter. According to the UN over 8 million tonnes of plastic ends up in the oceans, wreaking havoc on marine wildlife, fisheries and tourism, which costs the global economy in excess of 8 billion US dollars.