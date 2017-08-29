The government is urging local farmers to embark on commercial Irish potato farming to quench both the local and international market demand.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett says the government is working with other stakeholders on developing improved seed varieties to boost potato production so as to compliment maize consumption in the country.

Early this year maize and maize flour prices sky rocketed forcing the government to intervene and waive tax on imported maize to cushion Kenyans from the high prices.

Though the maize scarcity was largely attributed to the prolonged drought experienced in many parts of the country, agriculture CS said over dependency on maize as the staple food further aggravated the situation.

The CS is calling on local farmers to plant Irish potatoes to boost the country’s food security.

The government has partnered with other stakeholders to develop over 52 potato seed varieties that will produce quality potatoes for both the local and export market.

Players in the sector have been advised to ensure that regulations are friendly in order to attract more investors who would help farmers improve production.

Farmers were also advised to be on the lookout for middlemen who are out to exploit them.