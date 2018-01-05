Industrial action by SGR workers enters fourth day

The Chinese firm that was contracted for construction of the second phase of Standard Gauge Railway(SGR) line between Nairobi and Naivasha say they have engaged with striking workers based at the Maai Mahiu sub section with a view of ending the strike entering its fourth day Friday.

Hundreds of workers vowed that they would not resume duties until their grievances which include an upward salary review and poor transport means are addressed.

The ongoing extension of the SGR between Nairobi and Naivasha has been temporally stopped following industrial action by tens of workers at the Maai Mahiu sub section.

The Chinese contractor Friday in a statement said that it has engaged the striking workers in an open discussion. With regards to staff remuneration one of their major grievances, the company notes that salaries vary depending on the skill level and position in the company.

Nonetheless, the contractor says that they are looking into claims of disparity in remuneration from one sub-section to the other.

With regards to transport, China Communications Construction Company says they plan to procure additional buses to complement the current four in operation and reduce the number of shifts that ferry staff from both Maai Mahiu and Suswa towns.

However, the workers claim that they have raised the issue with the contractor who has ignored their plight forcing them to down their working tools.

The extension of 120 kilometres will link special industrial zones that would be established at Naivasha, which is home to the Olkaria geothermal power plants to Nairobi and Mombasa.

Due to the size of the project, Phase 2 of the Nairobi–Malaba railway line was divided into three sub-phases which includes Phase 2A Nairobi–Naivasha, Phase 2B Naivasha–Kisumu, including the development of a new high capacity port at Kisumu, and Phase 2C Kisumu–Malaba.

