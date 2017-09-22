Industrialization will help Africa eradicate extreme poverty – CS

Industrialization and sustainable development will help Africa eradicate extreme poverty in the next 15 years.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has told the United Nations General Assembly that economic diversification and value addition will help more African countries lift millions of people out of poverty.

The 72nd session of the United Nations meeting came to an end Thursday with member countries calling for increased trade to spur economic growth.

Last year the United Nations General Assembly approved the period 2016 to 2025 as the third Industrial Development Decade for Africa, calling on African countries to improve the living conditions of its citizens through industrialization and creating of jobs.

The assembly noted that Africa remains the poorest and the most vulnerable region in the world, highlighting the need for the continent to take urgent action to advance sustainable industrialization.

CS Mohammed has told the meeting that the west needs to deepen economic partnership with Africa.

Amina further urged the UN Industrial Development Organization, (UNIDO), to mobilize adequate resources to help African countries achieve the 2025 growth agenda.

The Assembly also called for enhanced international cooperation, including North-South, South-South and triangular cooperation, in support of Africa’s industrialization. The Second Industrial Development Decade for Africa was from 1991 to 2000.

During this year’s assembly, Kenya held meetings with more than 15 countries aimed at deepening trade and economic cooperation.

The Island Nation of Costa Rica announced during the meeting it will open its African diplomatic mission here in Nairobi.

The Foreign Affairs CS further highlighted some achievements made during the last 10 years. In the meeting, Amina said 16 African countries are among the world’s top 30 fastest growing nations while the 10 fastest growing African economies posted GDP growth rates exceeding 5 percent.