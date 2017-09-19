Insurance companies fork out Ksh54 billion in claims

Insurance companies paid out claims amounting to Ksh54.86 billion in the year ended June 2016.

This represents an 11.8 percent increase on the Ksh52 billion that registered insurance companies paid out the previous year.

The commercial and private motor class accounted for half of the total claims paid out while the medical class of business incurred 33 percent of total claims.

This saw the general insurance business in Kenya report an underwriting loss of Ksh2.13 billion.

The total gross premium income has grown 13 percent to Ks196.64 billion.

General premiums surged by 10.2% to 121.7b shillings last year from 110.5b in 2015.

Medical insurance makes up 31.7% of general premiums while motor insurance class including private and commercial takes up 36.5%.

General insurance net earned premium also recorded a growth of 9.9% to Ksh87.46 billion.

The industry has also recorded an 11.8% increase in claims which stood at Ksh 49B in 2015.

Out of this, the motor class of business received a total of claim 27.7B representing 50.5% of claims paid.

On the other hand, medical class of business incurred claims amounting to KES 18B.

Workmen’s compensation accounted for 5.4% of the total claims while others was 11%.

Underwriting loss stood at Ksh 2.13 billion driven by private motor class of business that cost insurers Ksg 3.29 billion.

It was followed by the medical class whose year on year losses rose 427% to Ksh 621.64 million in 2016.

During the year to June 2016, the personal accident class of business plunged insurers to a loss of Ksh126 million down from a profit of 832 million shillings the previous year.

Other loss making classes were workmen’s compensation KES 100.67 million, aviation Ksh 90.55 million and Engineering Ksh 58.09 million.

Nonetheless insurers continue to attract new policyholders where in 2016, 1.03 million new policies were written under general insurance business and 1.25 million policies renewed resulting to a total of 2.28 million active policies.

This is a 29.5% increase from 1.76 million policies that were written the previous year.