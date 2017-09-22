Isiolo needs extra funds to complete abattoir project

The County government of Isiolo is now seeking for an additional 300 million shillings to complete the construction of the stalled modern Isiolo Abattoir.

Isiolo County governor Mohamed Kuti says the project which is 60 percent complete will boost the economic status of the region where most residents are pastoralists.

Residents of Isiolo County will have to wait longer for the operationalization of the ultra-modern abattoir. The project which has stalled since 2014 due to financial constraints and poor workmanship is 60 per cent complete. The project requires an injection of 300 million shillings to be fully operational.

The abattoir currently being modified to suit international standards was originally designed for cattle, goats and sheep but later changed to include camels.

Kuti says the changes have caused some delays because the entrance cannot accommodate camels but he is optimistic the changes will be made once funds are availed.

Kuti notes that with the newly commissioned Isiolo International Airport, exporting livestock products especially, meat to the Middle East will become easier.

The abattoir is among the four major slaughter houses that are to be constructed in various regions including Garissa, Wajir and West Pokot to support development in targeted livestock production areas under Vision 2030.