Jambojet acquires new aircraft for regional expansion

Jambojet has acquired yet another brand new Bombardier Dash8 Q400 next generation aircraft that is set to boast the airline’s fleet as they prepare to soar into the regional skies.

The new aircraft christened Heroe is part of the airline’s fleet upgrade that will also see the arrival of an additional aircraft later on this month.

The two aircrafts have been leased from Danish firm Nordic Aviation Capital and will ply the current routes as well as additional routes that will be introduced early next year.

Commenting on the new additions, Jambojet’s CEO, Willem Hondius said, “For the past couple of years we have been using the Dash 8 Q400 and we are really impressed with how the aircrafts have served us”

“The arrival of our newest aircraft underscores the depth of our resolve to make a huge difference in Kenya and the region. Basically, we are matching our expansion agenda with the right equipment to ensure that we deliver the best service to our growing customer base”. Willem explained.

In addition, to its ability to maneuver short runways across the region, the Next Generation aircrafts comes with updated cabins and wider overheard bins for luggage storage.

The delivery of the fourth aircraft at the end of January next year will make Jambojet the only carrier with the youngest fleet in the world, a reflection of the airline’s commitment to efficiency and regional expansion.

In the nearly four years of operation, the no-frills low cost airline has achieved undeniable business growth; increased numbers of routes from four to seven, increased frequency of flights due to fleet expansion and flown over two million passengers. Currently, Jambojet flies to Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu as well as to Eldoret, Malindi and Ukunda.

