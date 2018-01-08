Jambojet launches additional local flights

Jambojet has increased their flight frequencies across all their routes countrywide.

The airline has increased its flights from Nairobi to Mombasa from 22 flights to 39 flights per week, while the Kisumu route will now have twenty flights per week up from the previous 14 flights per week.

Jambojet CEO, Willem Hondius said that: we have increased our frequency to not only address the demand for our service across the various routes but to also offer flexibility and flight variety to our customers. We will be offering upto 6 flights a day to Mombasa and will be introducing a 7am flight for the businessman who requires a full day in Mombasa.

“The New Year always comes with fresh opportunities, and we’re delighted to be able to offer additional flight choices to our customers.”

The new development comes barely a week after Jambojet phased out the Boeing 737 which had been leased from Kenya Airways. The airline will now operate its three newly acquired Dash 8 Q400 propeller powered aircrafts which makes the fleet arguably the youngest fleet globally.

“We are pleased that more passengers are choosing to fly over other means of transport. The demand has been growing especially on the coastal routes, a clear indicator that Jambojet is contributing immensely to the growth of domestic tourism and the economy at large.”

The budget airline will have 29 additional flights per week from the current 73 flights across its network.

The fast growing Eldoret and Kisumu routes will now have an afternoon flight on all weekdays. Ukunda will get four additional flights respectively. In total, the coastal route will be having 62 flights per week.

The latest expansion increases the number of Jambojet flights from JKIA to 408 per month – only last month the airline embarked on plans to begin operating regional flights to Entebbe, in Uganda.

The airline has experienced some growth with increased numbers of routes from four to six, increased frequency of flights due to fleet expansion and flown over two million passengers.

Currently, Jambojet flies to Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu as well as to Eldoret, Malindi and Ukunda.