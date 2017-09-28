KBC journalist shortlisted for eco warrior awards

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation’s reporter Irene Muchuma-Odim was the only shortlisted journalist in this year’s individual category of the Eco-Warrior Awards.

The awards recognize efforts, innovations and exceptional achievements for promoting responsible and sustainable tourism which directly conserves the natural environment. Olpejeta Conservancy scooped the overall prize.

The culmination of the World Tourism Day celebrated on 27th September was the prestigious 12th Eco–warrior Awards. The Eco-Warrior Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding contributions to ecotourism practice in Kenya.

It is aimed at motivating winning operations at large to embrace practices that are ecologically and ethically sustainable in order to compete with the best in the world.

Last year, Kenya Broadcasting Corporations’ reporter Irene Muchuma-Odim walked away with the eco-warrior journalist of the year award. However, this year, journalists as well as other tourism stakeholders were all categorized and shortlisted for the individual category.

The finalists consisted of Kenyan tourism initiatives with good practices that have been able to translate the Sustainable Development Goals Warrior Award is in sync with the 2017 UNWTO Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala lauded individual efforts in growing the sector.

n his tenure as the UNWTO Chair African chapter Balala pledged to among others to set up an Africa Tourism Organization, market Africa as a brand, encourage an open boarder policy and ensure communities benefit from tourist attractions in their locality.

Balala said the current political tension in the country were detrimental to inroads made in the sector saying it was causing jitters among tourists and investors.